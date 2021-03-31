The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of "The Uncertain Hour" here. Listen
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
An infrastructure plan beyond roads and bridges
Mar 31, 2021

An infrastructure plan beyond roads and bridges

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
President Joe Biden is expected to unveil an infrastructure spending proposal Wednesday that could also focus on combatting climate change. Plus, clothing retailer H&M is trying to recover from consumer backlash in China. And, new data on religion in the U.S. and a declining number of people who belong to houses of worship.

Segments From this episode

More EV charging stations would provide infrastructure for auto industry growth

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 31, 2021
Charging availability has increased in many places, but still varies widely.
Lack of access to chargers is one of the top barriers to electric vehicle adoption, said analyst Sam Abuelsamid at Guidehouse Insights.
Jack Taylor/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

H&M affirms commitment to China amid consumer boycott

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Jennifer Pak , Meredith Garretson and Erika Soderstrom
Mar 31, 2021
"Companies might have to choose a side," says our China correspondent Jennifer Pak, "use Xinjiang cotton or be locked out of the world’s second-largest economy."
The clothing retailer last year announced on its website that it would no longer source cotton from Xinjiang, a province where the U.S. and other governments accuse China of holding at least 1 million Uyghurs in forced labor camps, which China denies.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Religious institution membership falls below majority for first time

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 31, 2021
As many Americans celebrate Easter and Passover, religious institutions are still dealing with interruptions due to COVID-19.
According to new data from Gallup, for the first time ever, people who belong to a church, synagogue or mosque are in the minority, making up less than 50% of the population.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Cherry Tomatoes Guustavv

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
How workers who started jobs remotely are adapting a year on
Workplace Culture
How workers who started jobs remotely are adapting a year on
People are ready to spend money on experiences again
COVID-19
People are ready to spend money on experiences again
PPP loan deadline extension would help banks process more applications
COVID-19
PPP loan deadline extension would help banks process more applications
Brexit border controls disrupt Northern Ireland business, provoke pro-British backlash
Brexit
Brexit border controls disrupt Northern Ireland business, provoke pro-British backlash