Mar 31, 2021
An infrastructure plan beyond roads and bridges
President Joe Biden is expected to unveil an infrastructure spending proposal Wednesday that could also focus on combatting climate change. Plus, clothing retailer H&M is trying to recover from consumer backlash in China. And, new data on religion in the U.S. and a declining number of people who belong to houses of worship.
Segments From this episode
More EV charging stations would provide infrastructure for auto industry growth
Charging availability has increased in many places, but still varies widely.
H&M affirms commitment to China amid consumer boycott
"Companies might have to choose a side," says our China correspondent Jennifer Pak, "use Xinjiang cotton or be locked out of the world’s second-largest economy."
Religious institution membership falls below majority for first time
As many Americans celebrate Easter and Passover, religious institutions are still dealing with interruptions due to COVID-19.
