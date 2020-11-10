Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

From Biden and Harris, a high-level signal about women and leadership
Nov 10, 2020

From Biden and Harris, a high-level signal about women and leadership

There's a key signal on the leadership of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 task force. Plus, diversifying clinical trials of potential COVID-19 vaccines. And, the Supreme Court once again takes up the fate of Obamacare.

Fast-Track Vaccines

Researchers work to diversify clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine

by Sam Whitehead
Nov 10, 2020
Researchers say they must overcome deep mistrust of medical research in the Black, Latinx and Native American communities in recruiting volunteers for vaccine testing.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Supreme Court once again weighs future of Obamacare

by David Brancaccio , Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Alex Schroeder
Nov 10, 2020
More than 20 million people would lose health insurance if the Supreme Court invalidates the Affordable Care Act.
"Without the Affordable Care Act, anyone trying to buy their own insurance, with a preexisting condition, would likely be denied," says Larry Levitt, executive vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images
Music from the episode

I'm Sorry We Lied Blood Orange

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
