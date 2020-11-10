Nov 10, 2020
From Biden and Harris, a high-level signal about women and leadership
There's a key signal on the leadership of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 task force. Plus, diversifying clinical trials of potential COVID-19 vaccines. And, the Supreme Court once again takes up the fate of Obamacare.
Segments From this episode
Researchers work to diversify clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Researchers say they must overcome deep mistrust of medical research in the Black, Latinx and Native American communities in recruiting volunteers for vaccine testing.
Supreme Court once again weighs future of Obamacare
More than 20 million people would lose health insurance if the Supreme Court invalidates the Affordable Care Act.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director