Apr 2, 2021
Biden lets ban on foreign-worker visas expire
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The current administration let a Trump-era pandemic ban on H-1B and other visas expire this week. Plus, Facebook, Twitter and Google are headed to court in Russia today. And, thanks to the recent American Rescue Plan, some unemployment benefits from the last year won't be taxed. But what should those who already filed their taxes under the old rules do?
Segments From this episode
Biden continues unraveling of Trump-era legal immigration restrictions
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Some will get refunds on taxes they paid on unemployment benefits ... eventually
The IRS says the process of recalculating taxpayer returns will stretch into the summer.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director