Biden lets ban on foreign-worker visas expire
Apr 2, 2021

Biden lets ban on foreign-worker visas expire

The current administration let a Trump-era pandemic ban on H-1B and other visas expire this week. Plus, Facebook, Twitter and Google are headed to court in Russia today. And, thanks to the recent American Rescue Plan, some unemployment benefits from the last year won't be taxed. But what should those who already filed their taxes under the old rules do?

Biden continues unraveling of Trump-era legal immigration restrictions

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Russian authorities sue social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests

The BBC's Sarah Rainsford has more from Moscow.
Some will get refunds on taxes they paid on unemployment benefits ... eventually

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Apr 2, 2021
The IRS says the process of recalculating taxpayer returns will stretch into the summer.
It's a messy year for the IRS, taxpayers and tax preparers.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
