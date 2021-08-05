Biden expected to pledge charge toward future of electric vehicles
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We also talk about layoff numbers with Diane Swonk. Then, we look into some of the questions surrounding COVID booster vaccines.
Segments From this episode
President calls for more electric vehicles on U.S. roads
The president's goal is to have half of the cars sold in the U.S. be electrified by the year 2030.
Booster COVID vaccinations could reap billions for pharmaceutical companies
The question is: Are they really necessary?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director