Biden expected to pledge charge toward future of electric vehicles
Aug 5, 2021

We also talk about layoff numbers with Diane Swonk. Then, we look into some of the questions surrounding COVID booster vaccines.

Segments From this episode

President calls for more electric vehicles on U.S. roads

The president's goal is to have half of the cars sold in the U.S. be electrified by the year 2030.
Booster COVID vaccinations could reap billions for pharmaceutical companies

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 5, 2021
The question is: Are they really necessary?
COVID vaccines are prepared at a clinic on August 04, 2021 in Ferguson, Missouri.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
