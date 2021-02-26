Biden expands federal unemployment aid eligibility

Those fears about inflation and higher interest rates are top of mind again with the latest data on January incomes and consumer spending out

There were surges in household income and consumer spending in January. "We have never, even going back to World War II, seen so much spending by the federal government in such a short period of time," said Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. "And that doesn't mean it's necessarily a bad thing, it just means it's very hard to put a handle on what the economic impacts are going to be." Low said the fear piece is that it is possible the economy could overheat and we could see higher inflation. That would mean the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than expected.