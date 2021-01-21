Biden’s eviction moratorium

With the new Biden administration comes stock rotation among investors, more evidence of a K-shaped recovery and new vaccine rollout plans

Biden is inheriting a stock market at all-time highs, "a tailwind for the administration," said Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. There's some shift, though, for investors who anticipate coming regulation for the financial sector and more economic relief. Plus, home construction was up for December, but weekly jobless claims are still at historic highs. And, the economic impact of vaccine shortages. "I think we're seeing that the Biden administration is inheriting a disorganized vaccine plan," Coronado said. "So we've had inconsistent rollout and administration of the vaccines that will hopefully get more coordination and resources put behind the efforts so that we can catch up and get back on track."