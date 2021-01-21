I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Biden’s eviction moratorium
Jan 21, 2021

Biden’s eviction moratorium

Extending the freeze on evictions through the end of March. Plus, more evidence of the U.S. economy's K-shaped recovery. And, the Biden administration has advanced two pieces of legislation so far. Economic relief is one, and the other deals with immigration reform.

President Biden is extending the freeze on evictions. Here's what that means for renters and landlords.

With the new Biden administration comes stock rotation among investors, more evidence of a K-shaped recovery and new vaccine rollout plans

Biden is inheriting a stock market at all-time highs, "a tailwind for the administration," said Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. There's some shift, though, for investors who anticipate coming regulation for the financial sector and more economic relief. Plus, home construction was up for December, but weekly jobless claims are still at historic highs. And, the economic impact of vaccine shortages. "I think we're seeing that the Biden administration is inheriting a disorganized vaccine plan," Coronado said. "So we've had inconsistent rollout and administration of the vaccines that will hopefully get more coordination and resources put behind the efforts so that we can catch up and get back on track."
Immigration overhaul among first legislative action for Biden

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 21, 2021
The bill includes protections for immigrant workers and expanded access to visas for foreign workers and their families.
President Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office as he signs a series of orders at the White House in Washington after being sworn in at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
