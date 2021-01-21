I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

On Day 2, Biden takes aim at COVID
Jan 21, 2021

Biden will implement one tool for fighting COVID-19 that the previous administration used sparingly: the Defense Production Act. Plus, why some banks are lending less during the pandemic. And, the economic landscape in the U.S. as Biden takes office.

Biden, in fight against COVID, will invoke Defense Production Act to boost supply chains

The Defense Production Act gives the federal government the power to compel private companies to make certain supplies. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Some banks are lending less in an uncertain economy

by Justin Ho
Jan 21, 2021
Many businesses are nervous about borrowing right now. And banks aren't earning much on the loans they are making.
The lending decline for some banks comes despite the fact that interest rates are at near-record lows.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Inside the economy President Biden inherits

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Rose Conlon
Jan 21, 2021
How will the Biden administration approach a sharply unequal recession amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
The 10 million job losses for the U.S. economy have been concentrated in the leisure and hospitality sectors. Elsewhere in the economy, there's actually been substantial business formation.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

The Final Comedown Grant Green

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
