Jan 21, 2021
On Day 2, Biden takes aim at COVID
Biden will implement one tool for fighting COVID-19 that the previous administration used sparingly: the Defense Production Act. Plus, why some banks are lending less during the pandemic. And, the economic landscape in the U.S. as Biden takes office.
Segments From this episode
Biden, in fight against COVID, will invoke Defense Production Act to boost supply chains
The Defense Production Act gives the federal government the power to compel private companies to make certain supplies. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Some banks are lending less in an uncertain economy
Many businesses are nervous about borrowing right now. And banks aren't earning much on the loans they are making.
Inside the economy President Biden inherits
How will the Biden administration approach a sharply unequal recession amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director