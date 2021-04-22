Apr 22, 2021
What would it take to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50%?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
That's what President Joe Biden is pledging the U.S. will do by the end of the decade. The announcement is part of a virtual climate summit that started today. Plus, after the murder of George Floyd, the University of Miami pledged to support research and academic projects aimed at dismantling racism. That's led to a program in Native American and Indigenous studies.
Segments From this episode
Biden: U.S. to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50%
Biden is making the announcement as a global climate summit of dozens of world leaders kicks off.
School starts a Native American studies program amid reckoning over racial injustice
The University of Miami is moving to address a gap: "We have no Indigenous perspectives on our campus," one professor said.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director