What would it take to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50%?
Apr 22, 2021

What would it take to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50%?

That's what President Joe Biden is pledging the U.S. will do by the end of the decade. The announcement is part of a virtual climate summit that started today. Plus, after the murder of George Floyd, the University of Miami pledged to support research and academic projects aimed at dismantling racism. That's led to a program in Native American and Indigenous studies.

Biden: U.S. to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50%

by David Brancaccio and Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Apr 22, 2021
Biden is making the announcement as a global climate summit of dozens of world leaders kicks off.
Biden is pledging to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by the year 2030, using a 2005 baseline.
Andrew Harnik/Pool/Getty Images
Race and Economy

School starts a Native American studies program amid reckoning over racial injustice

by Jessica Bakeman
Apr 22, 2021
The University of Miami is moving to address a gap: "We have no Indigenous perspectives on our campus," one professor said.
The University of Miami is on ancestral lands of Indigenous people, including the Seminole. Above: A Seminole family displays their pottery outside their home in the Florida Everglades in 1974.
Fox Photos/Getty Images
