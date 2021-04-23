Apr 23, 2021
Biden expected to unveil plans for tax increases on wealthy Americans
More information is trickling out, including the idea of upping the tax when on capital gains. Plus, the Supreme Court rules there are limits to the Federal Trade Commission's ability to order fraudsters to return money to people who were ripped off. And, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's proposal to spend $1 billion to help people experiencing homelessness.
Biden expected to unveil plans for tax increases on the wealthy
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Supreme Court limits FTC's ability to make fraudsters reimburse consumers
In its unanimous ruling, the court says the FTC could always ask Congress for more authority to recover money for victims.
The pandemic could mean new housing for those experiencing homelessness
COVID has resulted in a wave of federal money directed at helping the roughly 580,000 people without stable shelter.
