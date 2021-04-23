The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Biden expected to unveil plans for tax increases on wealthy Americans
Apr 23, 2021

More information is trickling out, including the idea of upping the tax when on capital gains. Plus, the Supreme Court rules there are limits to the Federal Trade Commission's ability to order fraudsters to return money to people who were ripped off. And, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's proposal to spend $1 billion to help people experiencing homelessness.

Segments From this episode

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Supreme Court limits FTC's ability to make fraudsters reimburse consumers

by Justin Ho
Apr 23, 2021
In its unanimous ruling, the court says the FTC could always ask Congress for more authority to recover money for victims.
Over the past five years, the FTC says it’s returned over $11 billion to victims using the method that the court just struck down.
RiverNorthPhotography via Getty Images
COVID-19

The pandemic could mean new housing for those experiencing homelessness

by Matt Levin
Apr 23, 2021
COVID has resulted in a wave of federal money directed at helping the roughly 580,000 people without stable shelter.
Under the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, $10 billion is set to go to local governments this year for emergency housing vouchers and low-income housing.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Ursa Major SUSS

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
