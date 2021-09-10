Biden calls up Chinese president Xi Jinping to break the ice on U.S., China relations
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: United Airlines announces that employees exempt from the company’s vaccination mandate for religious reasons will be put on temporary unpaid leave. In Pennsylvania, the nationwide worker shortage haunts the businesses around the United Flight 93 memorial, which are preparing for visitors as the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director