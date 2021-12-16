Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Biden administration wants to boost the trucker ranks
Dec 16, 2021

Diane Swonk discusses the markets with us coming off news from the Federal Reserve. The BBC checks in again from Turkey with stories from the people in a country where the currency's value has plummeted, leaving the economy is a state of chaos.

Segments From this episode

Perpetually changing prices complicate daily life in Turkey

The BBC's Victoria Craig looks into how the crumbling value of the lira and the government's response to it have affected the lives of people there.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

