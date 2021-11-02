Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Biden administration to tighten grip on methane containment
Nov 2, 2021

Nov 2, 2021

Biden administration to tighten grip on methane containment

Also today: We continue our discussion with David Brooks, who wrote about the impact of an elite "creative class" in America 20 years ago and has revisited the topic in The Atlantic.

David Brooks on what's responsible for America's class divisions

by Andy Uhler and Rose Conlon
Nov 1, 2021
David Brooks says the country's cultural elite has "formed an elite Brahmin class" that's "driving the rest of the country crazy."
David Brooks says the country's cultural elite has "formed an elite Brahmin class" that's "driving the rest of the country crazy."
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

