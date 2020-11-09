Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Missed the latest episode of Marketplace? Listen here
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The Biden administration’s priorities for pandemic aid
Nov 9, 2020

The Biden administration’s priorities for pandemic aid

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A Biden COVID task force will be focused on public health, but also economic strengthening. Plus, markets up again to start this week. And, national registration day for the one-time pandemic relief checks that some people still haven't received.

Segments From this episode

Elections 2020

What to expect from Biden on propping up the COVID economy

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Nov 9, 2020
Biden's COVID task force is expected to tackle funding for state and local governments, as well as schools and small businesses.
President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris take the stage at the Chase Center to address the nation Nov. 7, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Investors who were betting on a protracted post-election fight are rebalancing, buying up stocks to start the week

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Millions of people may still be eligible to receive one-time pandemic relief checks

by Justin Ho
Nov 9, 2020
The deadline for filing information with the IRS to get the money is Nov. 21.
People who didn't receive a COVID-19 relief check could still get one.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Red-Eye The Album Leaf

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Why Colorado passing paid family leave matters even more during COVID
Elections 2020
Why Colorado passing paid family leave matters even more during COVID
Jobs have bounced back in some parts of the economy. Others face a long slog.
Unemployment 2020
Jobs have bounced back in some parts of the economy. Others face a long slog.
Runoff in Georgia Senate races would mean big spending
Elections 2020
Runoff in Georgia Senate races would mean big spending
Paid sick leave prevents thousands of COVID cases daily, study says
COVID-19
Paid sick leave prevents thousands of COVID cases daily, study says