Nov 9, 2020
The Biden administration’s priorities for pandemic aid
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A Biden COVID task force will be focused on public health, but also economic strengthening. Plus, markets up again to start this week. And, national registration day for the one-time pandemic relief checks that some people still haven't received.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
What to expect from Biden on propping up the COVID economy
Biden's COVID task force is expected to tackle funding for state and local governments, as well as schools and small businesses.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
Investors who were betting on a protracted post-election fight are rebalancing, buying up stocks to start the week
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Millions of people may still be eligible to receive one-time pandemic relief checks
The deadline for filing information with the IRS to get the money is Nov. 21.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director