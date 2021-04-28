The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

The U.S. economy under Biden so far
Apr 28, 2021

The U.S. economy under Biden so far

What's to show economically for 100 days of work? Plus, better-than-expected quarterly results for bigger companies, and what they say about where the economy is and where it's headed. And, the early details on the second part of President Biden's infrastructure plan, which is focused on support for families and children.

Segments From this episode

Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly results so far, most are beating expectations

We get more on this from Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors. "On average, over 80% of the companies that have reported have surprised to the upside with earnings estimates, and over 70% of them have surprised to the upside on their sales figures," Schmidt said. "That's very positive and positive bolster for the sentiment in the market." Meanwhile, central bankers are meeting today, and Schmidt says it's highly unlikely they're going to change policy and raise interest rates. She says they've been adamant they'll keep rates low, "and if inflation comes up, they're going to see it as transitory."
As Biden addresses Congress, economic policy looms large

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 28, 2021
Help is on the way for arts organizations and schools. But tackling thornier economic issues will require bipartisan support.
So far, the Biden administration has been sticking to plans it can implement without Republican support, said Ken Jacobs, chair of the Labor Center at the University of California, Berkeley.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Biden announces $1.8T plan for spending on kids, families, education

by David Brancaccio and Nova Safo
Apr 28, 2021
The administration is calling it transformational spending. Republicans say it’s too much spending.
The Biden administration is putting a lot of emphasis on low- and middle-income families saying the average family will save about $13,000 to $15,000 a year in child care expenses alone.
Al Drago/Pool/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Strength in Numbers Matt Shadetek

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
