The U.S. economy under Biden so far

Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly results so far, most are beating expectations

We get more on this from Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors. "On average, over 80% of the companies that have reported have surprised to the upside with earnings estimates, and over 70% of them have surprised to the upside on their sales figures," Schmidt said. "That's very positive and positive bolster for the sentiment in the market." Meanwhile, central bankers are meeting today, and Schmidt says it's highly unlikely they're going to change policy and raise interest rates. She says they've been adamant they'll keep rates low, "and if inflation comes up, they're going to see it as transitory."