Betting markets are predicting the election. Don’t put too much stock into it
Oct 25, 2024

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Bettors think they've already figured out the presidential election winner, with many odds sites predicting a slim victory for former President Trump less than two weeks away from Voting Day. But according to FHN Financial's Christopher Low, there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical of any predictions in such a tight election, including betting markets' own recent track record.

Segments From this episode

The betting markets are making election predictions, but there are reasons to be wary

by David Brancaccio

With less than two weeks away from voting day, some bettors are feeling like they know who the next president will be and are putting money on their predictions. We get the Low-down with FHN Financial’s Christopher Low on why people might want to be wary about making predictions in such a tight election.

Retired EV batteries will get a second life at a new factory in Texas

by Elizabeth Trovall
Oct 25, 2024
This week the DOE announced a $20 million grant to partially finance this new manufacturing facility. It’s part of an emerging EV battery reuse ecosystem.
"Even if a battery is at like 70%, 80%, even lower-percent capacity, it's basically more environmentally friendly to to repurpose that battery instead of sending it directly to recycling," said Jessica Dunn with the Union of Concerned Scientists.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Green packaging innovation could come from...onion skins?

by Stuart Clarkson

Plastic waste from packaging is a significant contributor to pollution, so one company based in Scotland is aiming to use more sustainable solutions. The BBC’s Cameron Angus-MacKay reports on how onion skins could become a new packaging option.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

