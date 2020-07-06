Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Warren Buffett’s big energy play
Jul 6, 2020

Warren Buffett’s big energy play

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Berkshire Hathaway Energy has announced it will acquire Dominion Energy’s natural gas transmission and storage business. The Louvre Museum in Paris is reopening. And, is a tax on the meat industry and its carbon emissions coming soon?

Stories From this episode

Warren Buffett's Berkshire acquires natural gas assets from Dominion Energy

by Andy Uhler , Kimberly Adams and Alex Schroeder
Jul 6, 2020
Dominion Energy also just announced it's giving up on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline joint project with Duke Energy.
Berkshire Hathaway Energy's acquisition of Dominion Energy's natural gas storage and transmission business is valued at close to $10 billion.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A tax on red meat is imminent, researchers say

by Andy Uhler and Candace Manriquez Wrenn
Jul 6, 2020
For years, analysts have been working to find financial tools for curbing certain behaviors.
"Everybody has to pay for climate damages, and many people in the states have to pay privately for health care. So it would make much more sense if they saw those costs in the prices of foods that are really related to those impacts," Marco Springmann says.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Better at Making Time De Lux

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Thank you to our Marketplace Investors!

Your generosity keeps nonprofit journalism strong, now more
than ever. 

You Make a Difference