Jul 6, 2020
Warren Buffett’s big energy play
Berkshire Hathaway Energy has announced it will acquire Dominion Energy’s natural gas transmission and storage business. The Louvre Museum in Paris is reopening. And, is a tax on the meat industry and its carbon emissions coming soon?
Stories From this episode
Warren Buffett's Berkshire acquires natural gas assets from Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy also just announced it's giving up on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline joint project with Duke Energy.
A tax on red meat is imminent, researchers say
For years, analysts have been working to find financial tools for curbing certain behaviors.
