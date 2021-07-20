Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Ben & Jerry’s won’t sell its ice cream in the West Bank and east Jerusalem
Jul 20, 2021

Ben & Jerry’s won’t sell its ice cream in the West Bank and east Jerusalem

From the BBC World Service: Israel has warned the boss of food giant Unilever of "severe consequences" after Ben & Jerry's announced it is to stop selling its ice cream products in the Palestinian territories under Israeli control. A company statement said to do so would be inconsistent with the brands’ values. Plus, global stocks take a breather after their worst sessions of the year Monday over supply chain concerns linked to the COVID-19 Delta variant. And, with only 5% of people in India vaccinated against COVID-19, women are falling particularly far behind.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
