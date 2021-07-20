Ben & Jerry’s won’t sell its ice cream in the West Bank and east Jerusalem
From the BBC World Service: Israel has warned the boss of food giant Unilever of "severe consequences" after Ben & Jerry's announced it is to stop selling its ice cream products in the Palestinian territories under Israeli control. A company statement said to do so would be inconsistent with the brands’ values. Plus, global stocks take a breather after their worst sessions of the year Monday over supply chain concerns linked to the COVID-19 Delta variant. And, with only 5% of people in India vaccinated against COVID-19, women are falling particularly far behind.
