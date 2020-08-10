Economy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Million BazillionMake Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Economic malaise at the heart of controversial Belarus election
Aug 10, 2020

Economic malaise at the heart of controversial Belarus election

Has the so-called "last dictator" in Europe got a plan for his country's ailing economy? The U.S. health secretary's visit to Taiwan further inflamed tensions with China. Lessons from the U.K. and Europe on tackling student debt.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
