Behind on taxes? So is the IRS
May 17, 2021

We also discusses the spike in demand for workers. Also, Citibank wants to open new branches.

Segments From this episode

Your tax refund may take a bit longer this year

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
May 17, 2021
Taxes got extra complicated in 2020, and the IRS has a backlog of 30 million returns that need a manual review.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Why does Citibank want to open more branches in the age of online banking?

by Justin Ho
May 17, 2021
Mostly, it's about marketing.
Physical bank branches are good for building relationships with customers whom the bank hopes will buy more services over time.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Retail sales were flat in April, falling short of estimates

