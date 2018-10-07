DownloadDownload

A bear market for the lira, a bull market for nepotism in Turkey?

From the BBC World Service … Guyana – a country on South America's North Atlantic coast – is bracing for the blessings and curses of a coming oil boom, while Norway braces for an oil strike. Then, in the latest move to consolidate his power, Turkey's president appointed his son-in-law to oversee the country's economic ministry, knocking out his former deputy prime minister who was largely seen as keeping a place within the cabinet. What does the move mean for high inflation and worries that its central bank can no longer can act independently?

