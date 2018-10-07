A bear market for the lira, a bull market for nepotism in Turkey?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Guyana – a country on South America’s North Atlantic coast – is bracing for the blessings and curses of a coming oil boom, while Norway braces for an oil strike. Then, in the latest move to consolidate his power, Turkey’s president appointed his son-in-law to oversee the country’s economic ministry, knocking out his former deputy prime minister who was largely seen as keeping a place within the cabinet. What does the move mean for high inflation and worries that its central bank can no longer can act independently? Today's podcast is sponsored by Anchor, LLC (anchorbooks.co/marketplace), Avast (avast.com), and Carbonite (Carbonite.com). (07/10/2018)