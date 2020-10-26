Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Oct 26, 2020

A German drugmaker bidding to get even bigger

Plus, what toymakers can expect with holiday gift-giving on the horizon. And, gig companies throw more than just money at a ballot initiative in California concerned with how workers are classified in the state.

Bayer to acquire gene therapy company AskBio for as much as $4 billion

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
COVID-19

Parents are buying a lot of toys for kids during the pandemic

by Samantha Fields
Oct 26, 2020
People stuck at home bought toys, games, puzzles and more. Analysts expect that trend will continue through the holidays.
People walk past an open toy store in June in New York City.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Elections 2020

Gig companies throw lots of cash -- and tech -- at California ballot measure

by Sam Harnett
Oct 26, 2020
The ballot initiative in California would allow companies like Uber and Lyft to keep classifying workers as contractors.
A ride-share driver holds up a sign urging Californians to vote "no" on Prop 22 in Oakland, California, on Oct. 9, 2020.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
