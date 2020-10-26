Oct 26, 2020
A German drugmaker bidding to get even bigger
Plus, what toymakers can expect with holiday gift-giving on the horizon. And, gig companies throw more than just money at a ballot initiative in California concerned with how workers are classified in the state.
Segments From this episode
Bayer to acquire gene therapy company AskBio for as much as $4 billion
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Parents are buying a lot of toys for kids during the pandemic
People stuck at home bought toys, games, puzzles and more. Analysts expect that trend will continue through the holidays.
Gig companies throw lots of cash -- and tech -- at California ballot measure
The ballot initiative in California would allow companies like Uber and Lyft to keep classifying workers as contractors.
