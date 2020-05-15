COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Stand up for public service journalism. Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Cheers, as bars and restaurants start to reopen
May 15, 2020

Cheers, as bars and restaurants start to reopen

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Bars and restaurants in much of Europe and Australia have started to welcome back customers. Germany heads into recession as the economy shrinks 2%. How mass transit systems around the world are trying to get back up and running.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

We’re in this together.

Trustworthy, independent news for all matters now
more than ever.
Invest in marketplace