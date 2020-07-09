Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

ABOUT SHOW
Whiplash in the bar and restaurant industries
Jul 9, 2020

Whiplash in the bar and restaurant industries

Many bar and restaurant employees went back to work in June. New COVID-19 spikes and shutdowns might be sending them back home. Plus, potential furloughs for United Airlines. And, how Americans are spending pandemic unemployment insurance.

Segments From this episode

More on the pandemic's toll on the airline industry

United Airlines is preparing to send notices of potential furloughs to almost half of its U.S. workforce. And it's not alone. Marketplace's Nova Safo is following the story.
Expanded COVID-19 unemployment money is helping millions of workers pay their bills

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 9, 2020
The extra $600 every week is set to run out at the end of this month.
Juanmonino via Getty Images
COVID-19

Restaurants, bars put the brakes on reopening, just as jobs started coming back

by Marielle Segarra
Jul 9, 2020
More than 30% of June's job gains came from bars and restaurants.
Restaurants and bars in states where COVID-19 is spiking have run up against new rules to once again cut capacity or certain services.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
