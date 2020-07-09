Jul 9, 2020
Whiplash in the bar and restaurant industries
Many bar and restaurant employees went back to work in June. New COVID-19 spikes and shutdowns might be sending them back home. Plus, potential furloughs for United Airlines. And, how Americans are spending pandemic unemployment insurance.
Segments From this episode
More on the pandemic's toll on the airline industry
United Airlines is preparing to send notices of potential furloughs to almost half of its U.S. workforce. And it's not alone. Marketplace's Nova Safo is following the story.
Expanded COVID-19 unemployment money is helping millions of workers pay their bills
The extra $600 every week is set to run out at the end of this month.
Restaurants, bars put the brakes on reopening, just as jobs started coming back
More than 30% of June's job gains came from bars and restaurants.
