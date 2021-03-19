The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Now hiring: Restaurants and bars
Mar 19, 2021

Now hiring: Restaurants and bars

Bars and restaurants added nearly 300,000 jobs in February, and there are signs that’s continuing. But there's still a long way to go. Plus, two bills revamping immigration have now passed in the House. What might they mean for unauthorized immigrants working in the U.S.? And, a closer look at the part of the COVID relief package that expands Medicaid health insurance for women after they give birth.

Segments From this episode

House passes 2 immigration bills that offer pathways to citizenship for “Dreamers,” migrant farm workers and immigrants who have fled war or natural disasters

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
COVID relief extends Medicaid's pregnancy health insurance benefit to a full year

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 19, 2021
In the U.S., Black and Indigenous women are two to three times as likely to die from pregnancy-related causes in the first year as white women.
The American Rescue Plan allows states to extend pregnancy-based Medicaid to a full year of coverage.
Courtney Hale via Getty Images
COVID & Unemployment

As restaurants and bars reopen, some find workers are scarce

by Samantha Fields
Mar 19, 2021
With warmer weather in some places and more people getting vaccinated, the industry is preparing to serve more patrons.
Despite new hiring, the restaurant industry has a long way to go, says Erica Groshen, a senior economic adviser at Cornell University.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Nobody Beg You Femi Kuti

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
