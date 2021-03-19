Mar 19, 2021
Now hiring: Restaurants and bars
Bars and restaurants added nearly 300,000 jobs in February, and there are signs that’s continuing. But there's still a long way to go. Plus, two bills revamping immigration have now passed in the House. What might they mean for unauthorized immigrants working in the U.S.? And, a closer look at the part of the COVID relief package that expands Medicaid health insurance for women after they give birth.
Segments From this episode
House passes 2 immigration bills that offer pathways to citizenship for “Dreamers,” migrant farm workers and immigrants who have fled war or natural disasters
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
COVID relief extends Medicaid's pregnancy health insurance benefit to a full year
In the U.S., Black and Indigenous women are two to three times as likely to die from pregnancy-related causes in the first year as white women.
As restaurants and bars reopen, some find workers are scarce
With warmer weather in some places and more people getting vaccinated, the industry is preparing to serve more patrons.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
