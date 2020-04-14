COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Our COVID-19 future, as told by banks
Apr 14, 2020

The season for corporations to report their January to March results is upon us, and many will contain educated guesses about how the COVID-19 Economy will play out. Inside the confusion over the $350 billion in loans for smaller businesses.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

With COVID-19 hammering the economy, banks report first quarter earnings

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Apr 14, 2020
Many banks are still expected to pay dividends to shareholders.
The impact of the coronavirus crisis won’t show up until the second quarter, and some banks will soften the blow with profits from administering federal stimulus programs.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

Small businesses seeking loans to cover COIVD-19 losses face confusion, frustration and uncertainty

by David Brancaccio , Candace Manriquez Wrenn and Alex Schroeder
Apr 14, 2020
The loan program was designed before we understood how long this crisis might last, Amanda Ballantyne of Main Street Alliance says.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
