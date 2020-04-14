As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 14, 2020
Our COVID-19 future, as told by banks
The season for corporations to report their January to March results is upon us, and many will contain educated guesses about how the COVID-19 Economy will play out. Inside the confusion over the $350 billion in loans for smaller businesses.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
With COVID-19 hammering the economy, banks report first quarter earnings
Many banks are still expected to pay dividends to shareholders.
COVID-19
Small businesses seeking loans to cover COIVD-19 losses face confusion, frustration and uncertainty
The loan program was designed before we understood how long this crisis might last, Amanda Ballantyne of Main Street Alliance says.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
