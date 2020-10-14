Banks are healthier now than during the Great Recession

Positive third-quarter results for banks tell us how people are saving during uncertain times

Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, says banks are making progress toward growth thanks to people saving. "They're being conservative right now," she said. "And you see the deposits growing in the bank, that's two legs of the stool that we need to see growth at banks. The next step would be loan growth. And hopefully we'll start seeing that in the fourth quarter."