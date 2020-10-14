Oct 14, 2020
Banks are healthier now than during the Great Recession
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Quarterly results show most big banks beating expectations. Plus, what would be the consequences of an undercount on the 2020 census? And, how Black-owned restaurants in North Texas are faring given the pandemic and social justice movement.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Positive third-quarter results for banks tell us how people are saving during uncertain times
Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, says banks are making progress toward growth thanks to people saving. "They're being conservative right now," she said. "And you see the deposits growing in the bank, that's two legs of the stool that we need to see growth at banks. The next step would be loan growth. And hopefully we'll start seeing that in the fourth quarter."
What does a census undercount mean for state and local governments?
Those most in need of federal funding could be left out of the census count.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
In Texas, some Black-owned barbecue restaurants saw an uptick in business during summer protests
For some, the surges in business helped weather challenges during the pandemic. But there are many Black-owned businesses that could close because of COVID-19.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director