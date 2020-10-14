Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Banks are healthier now than during the Great Recession
Oct 14, 2020

Quarterly results show most big banks beating expectations. Plus, what would be the consequences of an undercount on the 2020 census? And, how Black-owned restaurants in North Texas are faring given the pandemic and social justice movement.

Segments From this episode

Positive third-quarter results for banks tell us how people are saving during uncertain times

Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, says banks are making progress toward growth thanks to people saving. "They're being conservative right now," she said. "And you see the deposits growing in the bank, that's two legs of the stool that we need to see growth at banks. The next step would be loan growth. And hopefully we'll start seeing that in the fourth quarter."
What does a census undercount mean for state and local governments?

by David Brancaccio , Jasmine Garsd and Alex Schroeder
Oct 14, 2020
Those most in need of federal funding could be left out of the census count.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Race and Economy

In Texas, some Black-owned barbecue restaurants saw an uptick in business during summer protests

by Elizabeth Myong
Oct 14, 2020
For some, the surges in business helped weather challenges during the pandemic. But there are many Black-owned businesses that could close because of COVID-19.
Brothers Juan (left) and Brent Reaves stand in front of their store, Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que in Dallas.
Keren Carrión/KERA
Music from the episode

Days To Come Bonobo, Bajka

