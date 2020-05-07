COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️

Britain’s sharpest downturn since 1706
May 7, 2020

Britain's sharpest downturn since 1706

The Bank of England warns of a deep recession, though a quick recovery in 2021. Panic after gas leaks from a chemical plant in India. New Zealand's winter tourism market suffers from a ban on most foreign visitors.

