Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Bangladesh is restarting its economy
Aug 8, 2024

Bangladesh is restarting its economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Garment factory workers break for lunch in Dhaka on Wednesday. Maruf Hasan/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Following weeks of protests in Bangladesh, a new interim prime minister is being sworn in and the economy is reopening.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:35 AM PDT
6:46
3:25 AM PDT
12:38
5:33 PM PDT
21:37
4:31 PM PDT
25:36
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
What might economic policy look like under a Harris-Walz administration?
Election 2024
What might economic policy look like under a Harris-Walz administration?
Mobile home parks shelter many who seek low costs, but they can't keep out risk 
Mobile home parks shelter many who seek low costs, but they can't keep out risk 
How businesspeople in swing state Michigan view the economy
Swing County, Swing State
How businesspeople in swing state Michigan view the economy
Amid market volatility, certificates of deposit are having their moment — for now
Amid market volatility, certificates of deposit are having their moment — for now