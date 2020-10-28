Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
When is it OK to sell an art museum’s paintings?
Oct 28, 2020

When is it OK to sell an art museum’s paintings?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
What about during a pandemic? Plus, as of Wednesday morning, the stock market is down 5% for the week. And, advertisers run into trouble with Facebook's temporary ban on political ads.

Segments From this episode

Quarterly results from companies have been OK. So what's driving this week's stock market downturn?

Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, says it's three big things: "increase in the number of virus infections, no stimulus before the election and then, importantly, that upcoming election, where we don't have a clear outcome." It's not just who wins or who loses the election. It's, do we know, in a timely fashion, who wins or loses? "Markets hate uncertainty," Schmidt said.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

There were hiccups on Day 1 of Facebook's temporary ban on running new political ads

Marketplace's Kristin Schwab has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Should a museum auction its art to raise funds?

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Oct 28, 2020
It's an existential question, says art critic Blake Gopnik. Once a work of art is in a museum, it's supposed to be more or less unsellable.
The Baltimore Museum of Art's plan to sell off pieces in its collection — including a silk screen of Andy Warhol's "The Last Supper," pictured above — was met with backlash from patrons and donors.
Lex Van Lieshout/AFP/GettyImages
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Pink + White Frank Ocean

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
How promises to fix income inequality have played out after elections
Race and Economy
How promises to fix income inequality have played out after elections
Should a museum auction its art to raise funds?
COVID-19
Should a museum auction its art to raise funds?
What happens after a mall defaults on its loans?
What happens after a mall defaults on its loans?
Airlines add routes to beach and ski destinations, cut back on others
COVID-19
Airlines add routes to beach and ski destinations, cut back on others