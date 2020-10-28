Oct 28, 2020
When is it OK to sell an art museum’s paintings?
What about during a pandemic? Plus, as of Wednesday morning, the stock market is down 5% for the week. And, advertisers run into trouble with Facebook's temporary ban on political ads.
Quarterly results from companies have been OK. So what's driving this week's stock market downturn?
Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, says it's three big things: "increase in the number of virus infections, no stimulus before the election and then, importantly, that upcoming election, where we don't have a clear outcome." It's not just who wins or who loses the election. It's, do we know, in a timely fashion, who wins or loses? "Markets hate uncertainty," Schmidt said.
There were hiccups on Day 1 of Facebook's temporary ban on running new political ads
Marketplace's Kristin Schwab has more.
Should a museum auction its art to raise funds?
It's an existential question, says art critic Blake Gopnik. Once a work of art is in a museum, it's supposed to be more or less unsellable.
