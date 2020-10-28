When is it OK to sell an art museum’s paintings?

Quarterly results from companies have been OK. So what's driving this week's stock market downturn?

Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, says it's three big things: "increase in the number of virus infections, no stimulus before the election and then, importantly, that upcoming election, where we don't have a clear outcome." It's not just who wins or who loses the election. It's, do we know, in a timely fashion, who wins or loses? "Markets hate uncertainty," Schmidt said.