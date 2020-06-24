Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
An obscure indicator can tell us a lot about global commerce
Jun 24, 2020

An obscure indicator can tell us a lot about global commerce

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Economists track what's called the Baltic Dry Index as a snapshot of what's coursing through the arteries of the global economy. Plus, 13 more J.C. Penney stores will close for good. And, surveying millennials about transformational change.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

As J.C. Penney liquidates merchandise, other retailers scramble to compete

by Andy Uhler
Jun 24, 2020
Department stores have to move inventory quickly, and that can be tough if there's a liquidation sale going on next door.
J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy in May.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Race and Economy

Young people see transformational change as the best way forward

by David Brancaccio , Candace Manriquez Wrenn and Daniel Shin
Jun 24, 2020
Majorities of young people, independent of race, perceive problems with systemic racism and systemic discrimination, according to the GenForward survey.
"We have an understanding of systemic racism and policing, political alienation and economic precarity that exists among millennials and Gen-Zers," Cathy Cohen said.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Red-Eye The Album Leaf

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director