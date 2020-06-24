Jun 24, 2020
An obscure indicator can tell us a lot about global commerce
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Economists track what's called the Baltic Dry Index as a snapshot of what's coursing through the arteries of the global economy. Plus, 13 more J.C. Penney stores will close for good. And, surveying millennials about transformational change.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
As J.C. Penney liquidates merchandise, other retailers scramble to compete
Department stores have to move inventory quickly, and that can be tough if there's a liquidation sale going on next door.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
Young people see transformational change as the best way forward
Majorities of young people, independent of race, perceive problems with systemic racism and systemic discrimination, according to the GenForward survey.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director