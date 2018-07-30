Female rickshaw drivers are breaking down gender stereotypes in India

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Less than a week after winning his election campaign — pledging to spend more on health care, education, and social safety – Pakistan’s soon-to-be prime minister may first look to the International Monetary Fund for his country’s biggest-ever bailout. Then, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn decades-old legislation banning sports betting has paved the way for a deal between British betting brands and MGM Resorts. What does this mean for the future of what could become a multibillion-dollar U.S. market? Afterwards, a visit to India where female rickshaw drivers are breaking down gender stereotypes with their bright pink rigs. Today's show is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/30/2018)