Baby powder maker taken to court
Nov 20, 2024

Baby powder maker taken to court

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Over 1,900 people in the UK are taking legal action against the manufacturer of Johnson's baby powder, claiming it caused their cancers. And a Russian software company invites a seven-year-old coding prodigy to join its management team.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

