Awaiting the rise of the interest rates
Sep 21, 2022

Awaiting the rise of the interest rates

The Fed announces its plan for interest rates today, and it's widely expected to raise them. We discuss many things inflation with David Kelly of J.P. Morgan. Oil and gas prices spiked this morning on the heels of Vladimir Putin's announcement to mobilize reservists for the war in Ukraine.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

