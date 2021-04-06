Apr 6, 2021
When the chips are down, call the government
The auto industry is asking for government help to boost domestic production of semiconductors amid a pandemic-era, global shortage of chips. Plus, which industries are still struggling to hire back workers. And, a documentary follows the Youngstown, Ohio, residents working to revitalize the city after deindustrialization.
Segments From this episode
Auto industry asks for help with chip shortage while warning of continued production disruptions
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Some industries still have a long way to go to recover from the pandemic
But in the public sector, and especially education, jobs may come back soon because of money in the latest COVID relief package.
The radical act of staying in Youngstown
Director Karla Murthy explains why she chose to follow residents of Youngstown, Ohio, and their work to revive the city.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director