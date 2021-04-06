The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

When the chips are down, call the government
Apr 6, 2021

The auto industry is asking for government help to boost domestic production of semiconductors amid a pandemic-era, global shortage of chips. Plus, which industries are still struggling to hire back workers. And, a documentary follows the Youngstown, Ohio, residents working to revitalize the city after deindustrialization.

Segments From this episode

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
COVID & Unemployment

by Samantha Fields
Apr 6, 2021
But in the public sector, and especially education, jobs may come back soon because of money in the latest COVID relief package.
The industries that have the furthest to go are ones you'd maybe expect: leisure and hospitality, accommodations, food services and restaurants.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Apr 6, 2021
Director Karla Murthy explains why she chose to follow residents of Youngstown, Ohio, and their work to revive the city.
Those who have chosen to stay and work to revive Youngstown are chronicled in the new "America ReFramed" documentary "The Place That Makes Us," directed by Karla Murthy.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Popular Secret The Lushlife Project

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
