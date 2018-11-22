DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

An auto giant prepares to face the music

November 22, 2018

From the BBC World Service... The chairman responsible for an alliance between auto giants Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, Carlos Ghosn, is set to face the panel that will decide his fate, after he was accused of misusing company funds; Facebook has admitted that a top executive hired a PR firm to target the company's critics and Washington is trying to combat China’s rising influence in Papua New Guinea. It's announced plans to redevelop a naval base in the Pacific, as well as a billion-dollar investment to build electricity infrastructure there. 

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.