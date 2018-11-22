An auto giant prepares to face the music

November 22, 2018

From the BBC World Service... The chairman responsible for an alliance between auto giants Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, Carlos Ghosn, is set to face the panel that will decide his fate, after he was accused of misusing company funds; Facebook has admitted that a top executive hired a PR firm to target the company's critics and Washington is trying to combat China’s rising influence in Papua New Guinea. It's announced plans to redevelop a naval base in the Pacific, as well as a billion-dollar investment to build electricity infrastructure there.