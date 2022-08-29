Austria joins growing calls for an EU-wide cap on electricity bills
From the BBC World Service: That's as countries across the European Union scramble to store enough energy for the winter, while the bloc cuts back on Russian supplies. Plus, Pakistan is launching a flash UN appeal for help as authorities struggle to cope with what's being described as the worst flooding in the country's history, with crops devastated. And, we hear how Brexit-related labor shortages are driving U.K. inflation.
