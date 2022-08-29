My EconomyThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Austria joins growing calls for an EU-wide cap on electricity bills
Aug 29, 2022

From the BBC World Service: That's as countries across the European Union scramble to store enough energy for the winter, while the bloc cuts back on Russian supplies. Plus, Pakistan is launching a flash UN appeal for help as authorities struggle to cope with what's being described as the worst flooding in the country's history, with crops devastated. And, we hear how Brexit-related labor shortages are driving U.K. inflation.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

