Australia’s Afterpay gets the nation’s biggest-ever corporate takeover deal
From the BBC World Service: Australian buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay has received the country's biggest-ever corporate takeover offer from Jack Dorsey's U.S. payments company Square. Plus, as quarantine requirements disappear for American travelers to the U.K., a look at how London's West End theaters are trying to stay afloat and provide entertainment for those visiting from abroad.
