Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace has a new podcast for kids, "Million Bazillion!" EPISODE OUT NOW
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Australia’s Afterpay gets the nation’s biggest-ever corporate takeover deal
Aug 2, 2021

Australia’s Afterpay gets the nation’s biggest-ever corporate takeover deal

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Australian buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay has received the country's biggest-ever corporate takeover offer from Jack Dorsey's U.S. payments company Square. Plus, as quarantine requirements disappear for American travelers to the U.K., a look at how London's West End theaters are trying to stay afloat and provide entertainment for those visiting from abroad. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month