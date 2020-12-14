Dec 14, 2020
Australian winemaker faces 212% tariffs on sales to China
Brexit trade talks get another extension. We hear about hopes from both sides of finally striking a deal. Also, a new national lockdown for businesses in Germany. And, an Australian winemaker on the more than 200% tariffs on his wines sold in China.
