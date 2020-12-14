How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Australian winemaker faces 212% tariffs on sales to China
Dec 14, 2020

Australian winemaker faces 212% tariffs on sales to China

Brexit trade talks get another extension. We hear about hopes from both sides of finally striking a deal. Also, a new national lockdown for businesses in Germany. And, an Australian winemaker on the more than 200% tariffs on his wines sold in China.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
