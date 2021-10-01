Australia recognizes more vaccines as it plans to re-open borders
From the BBC World Service: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced plans to relax some of the world's strictest COVID-19 measures in November as the country looks to kickstart its economy. It all hinges on vaccination. Plus, how financial support from the German government and European Investment Bank has been crucial to Curevac's development of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
