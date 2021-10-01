How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Australia recognizes more vaccines as it plans to re-open borders
Oct 1, 2021

Australia recognizes more vaccines as it plans to re-open borders

From the BBC World Service: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced plans to relax some of the world's strictest COVID-19 measures in November as the country looks to kickstart its economy. It all hinges on vaccination. Plus, how financial support from the German government and European Investment Bank has been crucial to Curevac's development of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

