Aug 20, 2020
Is an airline struggling during COVID-19 even surprising?
The Australian flag carrier Qantas reported an annual loss of more than $1 billion. Australia has banned international travel for most residents and citizens. As strikes continue in Belarus, what next for its economy?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director