Feb 18, 2021
A slow news day in Australia … for those reading it on Facebook
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Facebook turned off news feeds in Australia in the latest response to a law that would make Big Tech companies pay for news content that appears on their platforms. Plus, how the worst ice and snow in Texas in a decade is affecting farmers and ranchers. And, highlighting the hardworking people who process unemployment benefits.
Segments From this episode
Facebook blocks news in Australia
Facebook's decision to wipe the news feeds came in response to lawmakers coming closer to passing a landmark new law.
Deep freeze has Texas ranchers concerned about food, water for cattle
Many ranchers use natural gas boilers to steam the corn they feed to their herds, but the state is making human needs the top priority for natural gas use right now.
For state unemployment offices, the last year has been rough
They're processing more claims than ever, and Washington keeps changing the rules.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director