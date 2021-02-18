The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

A slow news day in Australia … for those reading it on Facebook
Feb 18, 2021

Facebook turned off news feeds in Australia in the latest response to a law that would make Big Tech companies pay for news content that appears on their platforms. Plus, how the worst ice and snow in Texas in a decade is affecting farmers and ranchers. And, highlighting the hardworking people who process unemployment benefits.

Facebook blocks news in Australia

by Nova Safo and Rose Conlon
Feb 18, 2021
Facebook's decision to wipe the news feeds came in response to lawmakers coming closer to passing a landmark new law.
In this photo illustration, a message is seen on the Facebook mobile app on Feb. 18, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Deep freeze has Texas ranchers concerned about food, water for cattle

by Andy Uhler
Feb 18, 2021
Many ranchers use natural gas boilers to steam the corn they feed to their herds, but the state is making human needs the top priority for natural gas use right now.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID & Unemployment

For state unemployment offices, the last year has been rough

by Samantha Fields
Feb 18, 2021
They're processing more claims than ever, and Washington keeps changing the rules.
courtneyk via Getty Images
Music from the episode

DEMONS4FRIENDS micki maverick

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
