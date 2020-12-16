How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Australia threatens to take China to WTO
Dec 16, 2020

Australia threatens to take China to WTO

The trade dispute between Australia and China escalates, as Canberra moves to get the World Trade Organization involved over tariffs on Australian exports. And, in Santiago, Chile, protests to protect the country's pioneering pension program.

