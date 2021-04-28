The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Australia considers measures to reduce Apple and Google app store dominance
Apr 28, 2021

Australia considers measures to reduce Apple and Google app store dominance

From the BBC World Service: Australia’s competition watchdog is taking on the tech giants to try and give consumers more choice over the range of smartphone apps available. Plus, the Samsung heirs face one of the largest inheritance tax bills ever. And, could feminist cities boost women's economic prospects and help people feel safer?

