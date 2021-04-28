Apr 28, 2021
Australia considers measures to reduce Apple and Google app store dominance
From the BBC World Service: Australia’s competition watchdog is taking on the tech giants to try and give consumers more choice over the range of smartphone apps available. Plus, the Samsung heirs face one of the largest inheritance tax bills ever. And, could feminist cities boost women's economic prospects and help people feel safer?
