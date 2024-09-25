Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
💙 We need 2,500 donors this fall to stay on track. Every gift matters! Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Attention Kmart shoppers: It’s time to say goodbye
Sep 25, 2024

Attention Kmart shoppers: It’s time to say goodbye

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The bargain retailer is closing its last full-scale store in the lower 48 states. Also: OpenAI's data center expansion pitch.

Segments From this episode

Is this especially tense presidential campaign eating away at the economy?

by David Brancaccio

Few will dispute that here in late September, the presidential election seems close. Is this one of the reasons for the drop we saw this month in consumer confidence? We’ll check in with economist Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives and a professor at UT Austin.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The energy demands of proposed AI data centers

by Nova Safo

The ChatGPT company OpenAI is reportedly seeking a large expansion in data centers across the U.S. to crunch the data for advanced artificial intelligence. This comes as the federal government is looking for input on how to build more of these centers and amid questions about who pays for the infrastructure to get all the electricity to them.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Kmart is closing its last store in the U.S.

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 25, 2024
The bargain retailer has struggled for years in the shadow of its two biggest imitators: Target and Walmart.
After closing hundreds of locations nationwide — like the one in Elmhurst, Illinois, seen above — Kmart announced its last full-scale store will be closing in October.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:26 AM PDT
8:22
3:06 AM PDT
5:58
3:00 AM PDT
33:39
Sep 24, 2024
27:59
Sep 24, 2024
30:31
Sep 20, 2024
16:02
Sep 19, 2024
34:14
What calculus should companies make when making a political stand?
Office Politics
What calculus should companies make when making a political stand?
Is the shoplifting "crisis" over?
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
Is the shoplifting "crisis" over?
At the Burning of Zozobra, money stress goes up in flames
At the Burning of Zozobra, money stress goes up in flames
Generic drugs in the U.S. face new economic pressures 40 years on
Generic drugs in the U.S. face new economic pressures 40 years on