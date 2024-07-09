My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

At NATO summit, nations weigh Ukraine spending
Mandel Ngan/Getty Images
Military spending and aid for Ukraine are high on the agenda at this week's NATO summit; Americans added more than $11 billion to consumer debt in May; and a practical look at newly-implemented guidelines from the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

