Feb 25, 2021
What if you could test for COVID at home for $5?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Other countries have wider access to cheap, easy, at-home COVID tests. Will more people in the U.S. see that soon? Plus, the state of unemployment claims in the U.S. after the winter storms last week. And, Biden's stamp on the United States Postal Service.
Segments From this episode
730,000 new jobless claims is still above anything we'd seen before the pandemic. But better is hopefully better.
"It certainly was good news, the biggest drop and the lowest level since the week of Thanksgiving," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "Of course, there's something in common between the week of Thanksgiving and the most recent week. And that was, a lot of applications that usually get done didn't get done last week." The deep freeze in Texas and Oklahoma caused electricity outages and people literally couldn't get applications in, Swonk said. She also noted there was a nice improvement in California.
Biden looks to put his stamp on USPS
Marketplace's Kristin Schwab has more.
$5 COVID test, DIY-style, may be on the way
Half-hour, at-home tests that you can do without a prescription are on the verge of going big.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director