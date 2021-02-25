The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of "The Uncertain Hour" here. Listen
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What if you could test for COVID at home for $5?
Feb 25, 2021

What if you could test for COVID at home for $5?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Other countries have wider access to cheap, easy, at-home COVID tests. Will more people in the U.S. see that soon? Plus, the state of unemployment claims in the U.S. after the winter storms last week. And, Biden's stamp on the United States Postal Service.

Segments From this episode

730,000 new jobless claims is still above anything we'd seen before the pandemic. But better is hopefully better.

"It certainly was good news, the biggest drop and the lowest level since the week of Thanksgiving," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "Of course, there's something in common between the week of Thanksgiving and the most recent week. And that was, a lot of applications that usually get done didn't get done last week." The deep freeze in Texas and Oklahoma caused electricity outages and people literally couldn't get applications in, Swonk said. She also noted there was a nice improvement in California.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Biden looks to put his stamp on USPS

Marketplace's Kristin Schwab has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

$5 COVID test, DIY-style, may be on the way

by Scott Tong
Feb 25, 2021
Half-hour, at-home tests that you can do without a prescription are on the verge of going big.
They're known as rapid antigen tests. Right now there is no cheap, at-home version available in the United States without a prescription, but several applications are in the queue before the FDA. Pictured: A rapid antigen test in Spain.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Relight - Instrumental Hemai

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Illinois is the first state to sign a law eliminating cash bail
Illinois is the first state to sign a law eliminating cash bail
Some college buildings are vaccination sites, but most faculty, students aren't eligible yet
Fast-Track Vaccines
Some college buildings are vaccination sites, but most faculty, students aren't eligible yet
Germany seethes over the slow delivery of COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19
Germany seethes over the slow delivery of COVID-19 vaccines
What's a "core competence"?
Uncertain Terms
What's a "core competence"?