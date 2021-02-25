What if you could test for COVID at home for $5?

730,000 new jobless claims is still above anything we'd seen before the pandemic. But better is hopefully better.

"It certainly was good news, the biggest drop and the lowest level since the week of Thanksgiving," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "Of course, there's something in common between the week of Thanksgiving and the most recent week. And that was, a lot of applications that usually get done didn't get done last week." The deep freeze in Texas and Oklahoma caused electricity outages and people literally couldn't get applications in, Swonk said. She also noted there was a nice improvement in California.