At AMC, no more “preferred” stocks
Aug 22, 2023

At AMC, no more “preferred” stocks

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The movie theater chain is consolidating their stocks in an unusual move that could dilute value but help with raising revenue. Plus, semiconductor chips.

Segments From this episode

Arm chip maker expected to go public

by Henry Epp

Arm, a Britain-based chip company, is shifting to “offense mode” when it comes to AI, ahead of their expected stock launch.

$5 billion Intel deal scrapped after China dragged out regulatory approval

by Ali Budner
Aug 22, 2023
Intel recently scrapped a $5 billion deal to buy an Israeli semiconductor manufacturer — primarily because China dragged its feet on giving the regulatory green light for the deal.
Intel's semiconductors are found in electronic devices around the globe.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
AMC moves to simplify its stock situation

by Justin Ho
Aug 22, 2023
The theater chain has been issuing stock to help it pay down debt, after struggling with declining movie ticket sales. But now, it wants to streamline the type of stock it offers.
Preferred shares are a lot like normal stocks, but they often lock companies into paying regular dividends that aren't tax deductible.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

