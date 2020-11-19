Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
AstraZeneca shares get a boost from positive Oxford vaccine data
Nov 19, 2020

AstraZeneca shares get a boost from positive Oxford vaccine data

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Oxford scientists say their vaccine candidate has shown a strong immune response in older people. Could a hike in interest rates tackle Turkey's inflation problem? Plus, managing your online legacy after you're gone.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
FAA says Boeing 737 Max is safe to fly. Will passengers agree?
FAA says Boeing 737 Max is safe to fly. Will passengers agree?
Unemployment insurance is broken. How can it be fixed?
COVID-19
Unemployment insurance is broken. How can it be fixed?
Using commercial real estate to create economic opportunity
COVID-19
Using commercial real estate to create economic opportunity
New report says 12 million jobless workers are about to lose unemployment benefits
Unemployment 2020
New report says 12 million jobless workers are about to lose unemployment benefits