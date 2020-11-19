Nov 19, 2020
AstraZeneca shares get a boost from positive Oxford vaccine data
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Oxford scientists say their vaccine candidate has shown a strong immune response in older people. Could a hike in interest rates tackle Turkey's inflation problem? Plus, managing your online legacy after you're gone.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director