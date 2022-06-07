Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
AstraZeneca looks beyond vaccines but has no regrets, says CEO
Jun 7, 2022

AstraZeneca looks beyond vaccines but has no regrets, says CEO

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Pascal Soriot, chief executive of the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant, recently sat down with the BBC to talk about the decision to sell vaccines at-cost during the height of the pandemic, and the impact of COVID-19 on the business. Sri Lanka's new prime minister says the country will need at least $5 billion over the next six months just to maintain basic functions. And British singer Kate Bush has made a global chart comeback, thanks to the Netflix show "Stranger Things."

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:29 AM PDT
8:19
2:37 AM PDT
8:18
2:42 AM PDT
1:50
5:13 PM PDT
16:49
4:05 PM PDT
27:55
Jun 2, 2022
32:01
May 19, 2022
1:02
A tight labor market means the class of 2022 has options
A tight labor market means the class of 2022 has options
Half of NBA teams are now led by Black head coaches
Half of NBA teams are now led by Black head coaches
Families are still struggling to find baby formula
Families are still struggling to find baby formula
Wages are still growing in many sectors that need that growth
Wages are still growing in many sectors that need that growth