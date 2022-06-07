AstraZeneca looks beyond vaccines but has no regrets, says CEO
Pascal Soriot, chief executive of the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant, recently sat down with the BBC to talk about the decision to sell vaccines at-cost during the height of the pandemic, and the impact of COVID-19 on the business. Sri Lanka's new prime minister says the country will need at least $5 billion over the next six months just to maintain basic functions. And British singer Kate Bush has made a global chart comeback, thanks to the Netflix show "Stranger Things."
