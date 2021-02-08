Feb 8, 2021
Questions swirl about the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Investors are assessing the implications of South Africa's decision to suspend its rollout of the drugmaker's coronavirus shot. What does that mean for global supply? Also, Cuba's opening up its economy to private businesses. And, the U.N.'s climate action envoy calls for more green investments.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director